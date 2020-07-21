In the fight against coronavirus, President Trump has declared himself as a wartime president. This is not only a title of honor and power, but it carries with it great responsibility. In this role, Trump should get credit for all the things done right that give good results and he should also get the blame when things go downhill. However, wartime leadership does not include blaming other sources when things do not go well. The president blames China, liberal political leaders and his other personal enemies for the coronavirus deaths which caused the economic recession.
The citizens of over 200 countries now have been infected with the virus. Spain, Italy, Germany, Sweden, Belgium, Poland, Ireland, Denmark, Netherlands and France have a total population a little larger than the U.S. population. These 10 countries had 128,000 total COVID-19 related deaths, and on July 17, the total number of deaths for the day from all of these 10 countries was the low number of 57. On that day, the U.S. had 946 deaths with a total of 142,000 deaths.
Why in one day did the U.S. have 16 times as many deaths than 10 European countries with a combined greater population than the U.S.? Why is the number of deaths in the U.S. higher while the population is lower than that of the 10 European countries? Why, oh why, the big difference? Do the Europeans have a different virus? No, their virus came from China, too. Is the European health system superior to that of the U.S.?
I believe the big difference is national leadership. In January and February, European leaders took the virus seriously. They rolled up their sleeves and called for all hands on deck. The leaders and citizens worked to do their best together. Plus, they learned from their own mistakes and they also learned from the mistakes of other countries.
The better the leaders are, the better the results.
Great companies normally have great CEOs. When the CEO doesn’t get good results, the CEO gets fired. Many democracies have replaced failing national leaders.
Contrast that to President Trump blaming China for the virus. He then claimed it was just a hoax. He then claimed we would all be OK in a few days. He also stated it would disappear with hot weather. Sadly, this statement is also proven wrong. Now, Florida, Texas, Arizona, California, etc. have steadily reported increased numbers of infections and deaths.
There appeared to be hope when the president appointed the coronavirus task force which contained several of our country’s best doctors with many years of experience. This task force developed CDC guidelines on how to re-open the country. It appeared that the U.S. was on the right track. The guidelines were scientific and fact-based driven. Conditions which must be reached before opening and a step-by-step procedure was delineated to get to the point of full opening.
But then, the task force was relegated to a back seat while the guidelines were set aside by Trump as he put pressure on the states to reopen prematurely. The president also offered such cures as powerful light or even lights inside the body to cure the virus. He then touted injecting in the human body bleach. The committee remained silent, either out of respect for the president or out of fear of retaliation by the president.
Although respecting the office of the president was the ethical thing to do, remaining silent did not live up to the task force’s responsibility to the American people. At that time, warning that the comments did not reflect true science or medical advice would have been the responsible thing to do. No leader should be given the power to dangerously mislead people or endanger their health.
Different world leaders with different leadership styles, skills and methods give different results. European countries with COVID-19 displayed more effective leadership and not only flattened the COVID-19 curve but beat it down to less than 15 cases per day in any of the 10 countries. As a result, schools are reopening and many businesses are cautiously reopening. Their lives are getting closer to normal due to effective actions by leaders and cooperation by the citizens. Sadly, this is not the case in the US.
In conclusion, failing leadership gives poor results. A divisive leader gives a divided nation. A united nation will stand while a divided nation is in big trouble.
Walt Leinberger
Ludington