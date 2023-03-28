Today, March 29, marks the 50th anniversary of the last U.S. combat troops leaving Vietnam. For many it might as well be ancient history studied over the course of maybe several class periods. For others, however, the war and its legacy remains seared deep within our souls because what government leaders and many others do not understand, is that wars do not end when the peace accords are signed — wars continue in the lives of those affected by the war.
On the Vietnam Wall in Washington D.C. more than 58,000 names of Americans who gave their lives or remain missing from the war are inscribed. On the other side of “The Wall” over 1 million North Vietnamese and Viet Cong soldiers were killed. Innocent Vietnamese civilian casualties exceed 2 million people and over 500,000 Vietnamese remain missing.
The United States dropped more than 7.5 million tons of bombs on Vietnam, Laos, and Cambodia — double the amount dropped on Europe and the Pacific during World War II. The U.S. also sprayed 19 million gallons of herbicides such as Agent Orange on 4.5 million acres in Vietnam — almost the size of New Jersey.
While the above are basic war-time statistics, if one delves deeper, as any good student would, one may ask what are the war’s legacies that are or still need to be addressed and what lessons, if any from the war were learned?
Learning about the history of Vietnam Veterans and the issues they have and continue to face is too long to be addressed here. However, one issue deserves mentioning — exposure to Agent Orange. When one joins the military one accepts the inherent dangers and risks of being disabled or not coming back at all. One does not accept that those same dangers or risks could affect our children. Today, the Veterans Administration recognizes a number of birth defects and diseases in the children of veterans exposed to Agent Orange. In effect, unbeknownst to those of us who served, some of our children unwillingly served with us.
Legacy of war issues remain a cornerstone of U.S.-Vietnam relations. The effects of exposure to herbicides and the amount of unexploded ordnance — bombs and landmines left from the war — remain a daily issue in the lives of countless Vietnamese. Accordingly, The U.S. has provided hundreds of millions of dollars for herbicide and unexploded ordinance cleanup operations. Moreover, the U.S. has provided millions of dollars to programs focused on victims of both unexploded ordinance and exposure to herbicides. The U.S. also assists Vietnam in locating and identifying some of its hundreds of thousands missing.
Although progress has been made on war legacy issues, the same cannot be said regarding lessons from the war. That is not history, for many of the same issues and questions we faced as a nation during the Vietnam War are still issues and questions we face today. Questions such as when do we as a nation go to war? What are the values, principles and interests that we are prepared to shed American blood in defense of? Who makes that decision? Who ultimately fights in a war?
Only Congress has the power to declare war. Yet, Congress’s last formal declaration of war was World War II. Since then, Congress has agreed to resolutions authorizing the use of military force and continues shaping military policy through appropriations and oversight. Which begs the question: has Congress abdicated its constitutional role? What about the Office of the President and its war making powers – has it been excessive? Since the Korean War, over 100,000 Americans have died in our nation’s undeclared wars. Is that a system that is working?
Also, what about the military and its ability to understand complex situations while implementing the strategies necessary to reach certain objectives? What about the role of the intelligence agencies and the media in providing the American public with an accurate portrayal of what may be going on in a certain part of the world?
“Welcome home” and “thank you for your service” are nice simple phrases given with the best of intentions. But we as a nation must do more. We need to have honest conversations and take a critical look at where the system broke down and where and how the decision making fell woefully short. Failing to do so means that the system has not been fixed, and it remains seriously flawed. Our nation’s past, present and future veterans deserve more than recognition for their service — they deserve answers as to why.
John Terzano
Ludington