For most of us, our primary contact with the Michigan state government is the Secretary of State's office at 5902 U.S. 10 in Ludington. What was a surprisingly pleasant point of contact several years ago has become a bureaucratic nightmare in recent years.
What for-profit business simply closes for lunch — a time for many citizens is their only available time to take care of obligatory state paperwork? And what regular business works by "appointment only" other than a doctor or dentist? Can you imagine having to make an appointment to pick up a "Happy Meal" for your child? Or make an appointment to buy groceries for dinner?
No one enjoys dealing with government red tape, taxes and fees, but we are forced to deal with this and sadly as taxpayers, we pay the salary of these employees who seem to delight in treating citizens like problems, nuisances and interruptions in their day.
I recently needed to do a title transfer for an out-of-state buyer who drove seven hours to get here and pick up the vehicle and was facing a seven-hour return drive back to southern Ohio. We arrive to find the entire staff has gone to lunch and locked the doors. So after waiting more than an hour we stop by and find no one there — but we're told we have to make an appointment to be helped.
What I find tragic is that we simply accept this unacceptable state of affairs as "normal" when it is anything but normal.
Steve Lambert
Ludington