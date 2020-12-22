The following is an letter that was written to U.S. Rep. Bill Huizenga and shared with the Daily News:
I am trying to think of a rational excuse for your decision joining the Texas Attorney General and others in your collective efforts of craziness to throw the Constitution and democracy down the drain.
Some of the excuses come to mind:
Safety in numbers – You joined a group of your fellow legislators. Holy cow. Did you feel good/proud of yourself seeing your name in the mix? The frequent political spin you have put on issues touts your leadership. Is this how you have discussed this around your family dinner table? I certainly hope the younger Republicans in your family see that this safety in numbers prank is one many of us in your district have tried not to instill in our own children. There is no leadreship in this.
Bullied – Here is another word relative to childish immaturity. You have not independently stood up to the White House bully for four years. Again, one with strength is taught to stand up to bullies.
Ignorance – I cannot fathom you are truly ignorant but there are other adjectives, some printable and others not, that come to mind.
Secure district – You and I know this is certainly true. It would not surprise me that you select your outfits in the morning based on the latest opinion polls on apparel preferences in the district. It is obvious our district is nearly a lock for Republicans. I'm sure you gauged the political ramifications of your recent actions and knew that would not affect your current political security. Although we have a long way to go, our district is not as right-leaning as it was. My hope is that we all have long memories.
Finally, by signing this plea to the Supreme Court, you questioned the legitimacy of the November election. I believe you were on the ballot, too. Therefore, you then should resign or at least not take your new oath of office as your name was on that fraudulent ballot, too, remember? We know that will not happen so let me close with a request.
Show some courage for a chane, take the words of our new president, you know him don't you? That's Joe Biden, the man who received (more than ) 7 million more votes than his opponent in that fraudulent election you want thrown out. He has repeatedly stated he will be the president for all Americans. Be the representative for all of us in our/your district.
Don Palmer
Pentwater