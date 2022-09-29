Whether you are Democrat or Republican, pro-choice or pro-life, I urge you to vote no on Proposition 3 on Nov. 8.
Proposition 3 calls for gibberish to be added to our state constitution. Words run together, and the language is too broad. It claims “every individual” has the fundamental right to contraception, sterilization, and abortion without specification of gender or age. It would constitutionally allow a “health care professional” to make judgements as to fetal viability and an individual’s health and mental status in choosing abortion. It will stop parental rights to consent and notification of any matter having to do with their children’s reproductive system. It will prohibit the state from penalizing, prosecuting, or otherwise taking adverse action against anyone who assists a pregnant individual in exercising their right to reproductive freedom with their voluntary consent, so parents and spouses have no legal recourse against anyone who aids their daughter or wife who, while seeking an abortion, is harmed or killed.
Proposal 3 is a poorly written document that will remove all abortion and reproduction restrictions and regulations. It is truly an anything-goes abortion amendment. Do we want this beast attached to our state constitution? Wrong proposal, wrong document.
Nancy Brown
Manistee