Yesterday, I learned of a fantastic fundraising opportunity for our local non-profit organizations to take place Wednesday, Aug. 5. The Mason County Community Foundation in collaboration with Pennies From Heaven will match your donations up to $1,000 per organization. With COVID-19 disrupting everything that usually happens in Mason County over the summer, many of our institutions have had to postpone or cancel their normal fundraising events. This makes it quite difficult to keep the heat and lights on, much less keep staff working and the doors open.
The Ludington Area Center for the Arts has managed to hold ongoing exhibits with limited viewing and bring the Detroit Institute of Arts, Inside/Out traveling art exhibit to our city. All with the safety of social distancing and a new method of “ticketing” for indoor activities. See their website for all the information www.ludingtonartscenter.org
If you should be fortunate enough to share some of your personal funds, please visit https://mason-foundation.org/matchdayinfo. Join us on Wednesday, Aug. 5, in supporting the Ludington Area Center for the Arts and/or other worthynon-profit organizations in our area. You may also pay by check following instructions at the foundation's web site above.
Thank you to Mason County Foundation/Pennies from Heaven for this opportunity. Thank you to the non profit organizations who provide so many services and enjoyment to our community. And thank you to the citizens of this area who donate and support those organizations.
Barry and Evelyn Matthews
Hamlin Township