Our own supreme court is threatening our right to vote the way we want to.
The ability to choose who will represent the people of a state or of our country is the very core of our democracy. Without this right to choose, we stop being a free and democratic country. In short it is the very foundation of America.
So now it is kind of surprising to see or hear that our elections are going to be similar to a basketball game. When the buzzer goes off the game is over, even if 20,000 or 40,000 voters voted but the post office could not get the ballots to the proper destination by a designated time. (So it’s going to be, “Oh Sorry we can’t count your vote.”) Why are we playing games with a basic right of all Americans?
Right here in Michigan, we have a Supreme Court that was asked about counting ballots and four of the seven gave the majority opinion that no, if the ballot is not there when the buzzer goes off, all the other voters have nothing to say in this election.
This is on top of or in addition to our president doing things to cripple the postal system like getting rid of letter sorting machines that can sort more letters in an hour then four people can all day long. This is saving money by making the system less efficient? The people of Michigan voted for same-day registration, mailing ballots to make it safer and easier to vote, not setting up roadblocks like the president and some states are doing.
In doing so, they are destroying a basic right that every citizen of Michigan has chipping away at our freedom and democracy. And for what? Because one party sees an opportunity if they can suppress the vote, feeling that somehow this will give them the advantage. Voting is not a game. So what if it takes two or three days to get all the votes counted. What is important to you? Basketball game rules or your voting rights in our state.
If there was ever a cause for a protest this would be it.
John Gancarz
Manistee