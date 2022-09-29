Save our pool! That was the rallying cry for the approximately 30 people who attended the West Shore Community College Board of Trustees meeting last week as reported in the Daily News (Sept. 20). As the article indicated, WSCC President Scott Ward has been talking about the possibility of converting the pool to pickle ball courts as part of the college’s facilities master plan. As a daily swimmer, I am invested in the pool remaining a community resource for the years to come. Should non-swimmers care about continuing to have a pool in the community? Absolutely.
While you may not use the pool today consider two years from now when you have an injury or require surgery and aqua-therapy is the best-recommended course of rehabilitation for your recovery. Or when it’s time for your children or grandchildren to learn to swim. Or when you want some fun, family time and the pool’s open swim fits the bill. Or when you decide to augment your fitness regime by adding lap swimming or water aerobics.
As a community we take the pool at WSCC for granted because it has always been there. To lose the pool would be a tremendous loss to the quality of life in our multi-county area. The Board of Trustees have committed to having a community forum in October for input into the recommendations being considered (contact friendsofthepoolwscc@gmail.com to receive additional information as it becomes available). Whether you currently use the pool or not, please consider attending the public forum or writing a letter to the trustees to express what a valuable asset the community pool is at WSCC and support the rallying cry, save our pool!
Cathy Schindler
Ludington