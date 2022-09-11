I am writing this to the residents of the 4th Ward and the other five wards of Ludington. The city has had meetings in each of our wards to hear from the people about any concerns they may have in each ward. At the 4th Ward meeting held Aug. 29 at our beautiful Copeyon Park, only four citizens showed up. I do not have a number for the other wards but I am guessing not many showed up for those meetings either, yet we complain about issues that may be going on in our areas. The city meeting did give a great summary of what is going on and it would be of great interest to the people to come and participate and show some interest.
Chuck Sobanski
Ludington