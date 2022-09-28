In the post-Roe abortion dystopia, new horror stories are emerging every week. GOP-controlled state legislatures are passing draconian abortion bans that have turned once routine decisions about patient care into possible crimes, terrifying doctors and cruelly inflicting misery on women.
In Texas, a woman having a first trimester miscarriage was sent home to suffer 48 hours of heavy bleeding and excruciating pain because the hospital was a afraid that the necessary medical treatment would be prosecuted as a homicide. In Nebraska, a teenager and her mother face criminal charges for terminating the girls pregnancy and burying the fetus based largely on evidence gleaned from private messages they exchanged on Facebook about abortion pills. In Louisiana, a woman 10 weeks into her pregnancy was told was told that although the fetus was missing the top of its skull — an unsurvivable condition — she had to continue carrying it because the state ‘s abortion law did not specify that condition as an exception.
Heartbreaking cases like these will soon occur with horrifying regularity in GOP-controlled states. In the fall midterms, this modern day inquisition will be on the ballot. When you go to the polls in November, consider these dehumanized laws and vote your conscience.
Roger Barham
Hamlin Township