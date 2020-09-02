It’s not like going to Mars, but to traverse Atlantic to Pacific through Canada’s Arctic Islands is still intriguing.
Mighty icebreakers now crash through what was deemed impassible. It’s as if the world climate crisis has gifted explorers a lucrative bonus. The Northwest Passage is a shortcut that saves considerable shipping time and expense versus southern routes. The high latitude archipelago and sea-bed also harbor useful mineral resources. Warming summers and slushy sea ice make speculation increasingly appealing yet for titanic reasons we must beware of plying this frigid waterway. The alluring trend toward vanishing Arctic Ocean ice presents a deadly dilemma.
On the horizon looms ecological and economic turmoil. When glaciers melt, world-wide sea levels rise. Many island, coastal and tropical populations will be forced to relocate, precipitating chronic refugee upheaval. Over half of Florida’s land mass, including the Miami area and other prime tourist beaches, are being slowly submerged.
The crisis for food providers will intensify not just due to soil-acidification and creeping “salting” of coastal farm land, but radically changing growth zones. Opportunistic disease and insect pests typically follow new niches presented by shifting climatic patterns.
From the “master’s chamber” we hear mocking, rationalization and misdirection when pressed on the grim prospects. Indeed, winter fuel costs should plummet with our warming planet. But unfortunately the increasingly hot-muggy summers will stimulate high AC dependence for those well off.
Surging electrical usage would further spur environmentally abusive strip-mining coal and free for all gas fracking. The hazards of fossil-fuel usage are glossed-over while we’re painted a rosy but deceitful picture of cleaner air and water. The administration’s mission is to undo “profit killing Obama policy” that targeted pollutants like mercury, arsenic, lead, sulfur dioxide and green-house emissions (carbon dioxide and methane). Trump has even pushed for taxpayer subsidies to keep aging coal-fired power plants operating even though they poison our air, water and food.
Why is one party’s leadership programmed to receive only happy talk when most of the world acknowledges the clear and present dangers? Could our president’s recent interest in buying Greenland be a clue? A fertilized mind attempting development would not be out of character here.
Rising global temperatures could conceivably help bloom Greenland into a lush Mar Largo II, just off the route to an envisioned bustling Northwest Passage. Getting a leg up there, would make sense for present policies will ultimately put established Florida playgrounds literally underwater.
The vision of a “Hotel Trumpifornia” and justifying the generosity of oil-tycoon donors are reasons enough for him to disregard science. Cult-sector voters, anticipating “last days” appear in play as well. Despite the discrepancy between profit and prophet, his policies conveniently speed up their awaited end-times.
We’ve suffered numerous heads up warnings. Epic California and Australian fires, relentless hurricane-tornado seasons, record high Antarctic and Siberian temperatures, unprecedented flooding and historic Lake Michigan high water damage should at least give the fervent skeptic pause.
Still the denial of U.S. climate responsibility and dereliction of duty conveniently merges the helmsman’s self-indulgence with a morbidly bloated ego. Hoisting himself above Washington and Lincoln is sadly typical of his wacky declarations. A persistent pattern of mismanagement, cronyism and embarrassing displays of ignorance diminishes the Office of President. Habitual lying, self-glorification and alienating friends while sucking up to tyrants sink what’s left of all credibility.
Ominously, petroleum and gas drilling in this region further provokes a “beast” known as the Runaway Greenhouse Effect. Climate change opens the way to arctic mining, but it’s a passage back to a place best avoided. An atmosphere enriched with carbon gases causes Arctic permafrost to thaw, decay then release more of same, pouring higher levels of carbon dioxide and methane into the atmosphere. The warming ocean water spawns frequent brutal storms, but will also spew even more heat trapping gases into the air, fueling a vicious cycle.
A huge vessel requires planning, precision and time to veer away from trouble, but our captain sees no reason for caution. If allowed to steer us into the climate-change vortex, it would take millennia for “good ship earth” to right herself if at all. Whether the end plays out like Costner’s “Water World” or Gibson’s “Mad Max,” is uncertain.
Nevertheless despite hell and high water, will God’s intelligent creatures, naively follow political henchmen who are indebted to coal-oil lobbyists; then tragically tread water lemming-like, in a hot and hazy place we can never leave?
David Chye
Hesperia