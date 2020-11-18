We are all waiting. Each day more Republican leaders congratulate former Vice President Joe Biden as the winner of the presidential election. Some others urge the president to allow the transition teams to work together and to provide daily security briefings to Mr. Biden.
But the president is silent, except for a few tweets every day. He appears to be absent from his duties. Aides describe him watching television, grousing in his anger and disappointment, refusing to budge, calling out for more and more lawsuits. Most lawsuits are being thrown out by judges. Recounts are proceeding in a couple states.
But leaders on both sides acknowledge this process will only change a few votes, not enough to reverse the president’s loss in this election. One former aide has said, “He will never concede. He will burn the house down before he leaves.” Does it matter if there is delay?
A leader in disarray is a danger for all of us. International foes look eagerly for a weak and confused moment in our system. The president must be aware of these and other challenges like the surging COVID-19 pandemic and make well-informed decisions.
The 9/11 Commission in its final report said the long-delayed transition in the Bush-Gore election in 2000 contributed to our security officials missing some clues that might have prevented the disastrous attack. Transition and readiness are not just political, but vitally important.
While leaders avoid facing their failures, people suffer and some die. In 1917, my grandmother’s younger brother volunteered into the U.S. Army to do his part to win World War I. He was the son of German immigrants who spoke German at home and at worship. Perhaps he felt it important to show the community that he was a loyal American.
The Allies’ final offensive ended the German Supreme Command’s illusions. But hesitation and confusion among political and military leaders delayed the end of the war. While leaders delayed, thousands of young men died on both sides. The war ended Nov. 11 at the 11th hour.
My grandmother was elated, eager to see her brother return home. But then she learned that he had been killed Oct. 13 in France, less than a month before the Armistice was signed. Communication from the front was frequently confused amid the “fog of war” and families often were notified of losses after much delay.
I hope our president can suck up his courage, face the people and do his job, acknowledge the facts and move on. If not, it will only show his empty pride has conquered him and continues to hurt us all.
Stanley Hagemeyer
Fountain