As we approach the homestretch of the 2020 campaign season, I’ve reflected on the privilege of standing beside my husband, Rev. Bryan Berghoef, as he's run for U.S. Congress in Michigan's 2nd District. It feels important to put out a word of thanks to the community.
You invited us deep into your lives, and we are so grateful. Each one of you has valuable life experiences and a voice worth hearing. When given the opportunity, you were willing to set partisan labels aside and enter respectful dialogue with Bryan and each other. West Michigan, thank you for giving me hope that a more compassionate and thoughtful way is possible.
Before this process began, while Bryan was still on his knees in prayer and discernment, I begged God to shout a big “no” in his ear. I was so worried about Bryan running as a Democrat in a historically red district during such a divisive moment.
Eventually, Bryan felt called to say “yes,” and I'm glad he did. Every bit of pain that has rolled down my cheeks has been outweighed by the many beautiful moments in which we all came together to remember that we are all “Imago Dei:” created in the image of God.
To my husband, thank you for opening yourself up to constant criticism with humility and an open mind. You've been criticized from both sides, and have stood in the middle with your arms outstretched, guaranteeing everyone a place at the table of dialogue and decision.
Friends, whatever the outcome of the Nov. 3 election, I will forever be grateful for this incredible experience. And I pray that We The People will grow into the reality that we are always stronger together.
Christy Berghoef
Holland