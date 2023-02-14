I would like to reply to the scurrilous remarks published (Feb. 10) in the Readers Forum of the Ludington Daily News (titled, “Troubled by events in PM Township”). (The writer) stated that “Jim Nordlund’s firm was hired to do some work for the township.” Even though my name is on the firm as I was one of the original founders, I have no financial interest in the firm. My children have ownership of the firm. I do not receive a salary from the firm. I do help them out occasionally when they need a little help. Sometimes they pay me as a consultant.
Supervisor (Jerry) Bleau showed me the cracked blocks in the basement that were an indication of building settlement in the south west corner of the township hall. He informed me he had requested a quote from a Grand Haven firm for soil borings and a foundation report. Holly Mulherin quoted $1,200 for the soil boring and $500 for the report.
As this was considerably less than the $5,000-7,000 quoted by the Grand Haven firm, Jerry awarded the contract to Holly. This was not only prudent fiscal responsibility by the supervisor, but retained the taxpayer’s monies in the township, rather than sending them downstate.
James Nordlund Sr.
Pere Marquette Township