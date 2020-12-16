I regret having to write this letter because I’m generally very dedicated to supporting local businesses first. However, that is a two-way relationship.
This letter is about the apparent disregard for protocols which are meant to protect the public and specifically the customers who shop in these businesses.
Realizing that everyone is getting tired of the way our lives have been changed by COVID, the bottom line is that it is even more of a threat now than it has ever been.
From this day forward, I will refuse to shop in any store or business which does not go out of its way to recognize this and do its part in keeping this virus from casually spreading. That especially includes places where staff are not wearing masks. A business might not feel comfortable asking customers to wear masks. If enough people shop there without masks, I won’t shop there either. If you’ve received this letter, you fall into one of these categories.
This isn’t political, nor should it be. It’s my way of protecting myself and those close to me.
I know many who feel the same way I do and who do not feel comfortable stepping forward like this and letting you know. I feel you should be aware that there are those in the community who will not enter your store if they do not feel the business is taking their safety seriously.
In addition, speaking only for myself, I am seriously considering not ever returning as a customer, even when this pandemic is over. I will shop only where I feel my health and safety is respected.
Craig Convissor
Branch