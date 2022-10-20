I haven't written a letter like this in years. But I saw something today that I found very disturbing, and I thought I should bring it to your readers' attention.
State Senator Curt VanderWall is running for the State House. On his Facebook page this week, he's posted a video in which he reads from Ephesians about "[c]hildren, obey your parents in the Lord" and so forth. (Credit where it's due — at least he did leave out the very next passage, which says "Slaves, obey your earthly masters with respect and fear…")
"Ah, well," I thought. "To each his own. It's a free country."
But, here's what disturbed me enough to write. Later in the clip, Mr. VanderWall talks about being in an election cycle and what people are saying. Then at 3:49, he says: "[b]ut I will say, knowing what I know, and studying the Bible as I've studied, I know that I have the Lord on my side..."
And I went, "wait, wait. What? This candidate actually believes, and says, that God's on his side?" So I played it again. Yep. I've asked how he knows that; no response yet. But if anybody sees him walking down a hill carrying stone tablets, please let me know, hey?
Clearly, Mr. VanderWall isn't just a garden-variety conservative. He's a theocrat. And he will put his own version of "the Lord" ahead of the law, or good government, every chance he gets.
That's probably why he signed a publicly-distributed letter dated Jan. 4, 2021; that letter asked for a delay in the election certification, though it offered no legal basis for such a delay. (Meanwhile, of course, [former President Donald] Trump was on the phone trying to get the Georgia Secretary of State to "find him some votes," and what became the Jan. 6 insurrection was being organized.) It's why he opposes abortion-ban exceptions even for victims of rape or incest. It's why he supports Betsy DeVos' latest plan to funnel public money to private and religious schools (regardless of the Michigan Constitution's specific prohibition against that), and he voted for Senate Bills 687 and 688 which would've done exactly what her initiative now seeks to do.
It stands to reason. I mean, after all, why should Mr. VanderWall care about any Constitution, or common decency, if "the Lord is on [his] side," right?
I'm not at all impressed with how theocrats have run other governments. Afghanistan comes to mind. So does Iran. Saudi Arabia. Texas. The list continues, but the results don't change, and they're not good. We don't need extremism, of any stripe, in Michigan.
In the 102nd House race, I'm voting for Brian Hosticka — while I'm still free to do so. I do hope God won't mind.
Lance C. Hendrickson
Whitehall