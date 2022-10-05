As the previous Ludington city clerk, I had the opportunity to work with the candidate for Ludington mayor, Mark Barnett. As most of you know, Mark worked for the city as the police chief for 19 years. During that time, I witnessed Mark improve relationship between the police department and sheriff's department, the state police, the different city departments and the citizens of the city.
Mark has excellent communication skills and knowledge of the city services, that will allow him to work the City Council, the city manager's office and all the city departments. Mark's knowledge and leadership ability will also allow him to lead our city in a positive direction during the next four years.
I encourage each of you to vote Nov. 8 for Mark Barnett as the mayor of City of Ludington.
Gerry L. (Kraft) Hansen
Ludington