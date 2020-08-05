The infancy of aviation encompassed little cockpit support for pilots like instrumentation, radar or radio. It’s thus said that early 20th Century aeronauts “flew by the seat of their pants” and deadly miscalculations frequently occurred. Navigating today by “gut feel” is risky and may occur in emergencies; yet no modern pilot of sound mind would regularly reject technological aids and shared unit experience which makes flying much safer.
Steering our nation’s affairs on whims should rightly be deemed irresponsible, considering the 330 million passengers taken along for the ride. What if the influence for those decisional rolls, loops and dives are foreign wingmen like Putin, Mohammed Bin Salmon, Netanyahu and Erdogan? A sortie with even one of these suspicious presidential pals is disturbing.
George W Bush’s 2008 economic crash-site is nearly a distant memory now. Even while Donald Trump’s Air Force One “Magical Mystery Tour” played on, Obama’s economic resurgence fortunately kept purring along.
The Bureau of Labor Statistics record shows a job revival roll that began with the 2010 fiscal turnaround.
In 2010, 86,000 jobs were added. In 2011, 173,000 jobs were added; in 2012, 181,000 jobs; in 2013, 192,000 jobs; in 2014, 251,000 jobs; in 2015, 227,000 jobs; and, in 2016, 193,000 jobs were added. Those all happened in the Obama years.
In 2017, Trump took over, and 179,000 jobs were added. In 2018, 223,000 jobs were added and, in 2019, 180,000 jobs were added.
Data illustrates that Trump’s economic resurrection was little more than coasting on the powerful Obama recovery tailwind. The vigorous jobs gains which followed the 2007-09 Great Recession had yet to ebb prior to March 2020. It was the Obama-era tax cuts and stimulus updraft that lifted our economy out of depression. Responsible leadership normally reduces debt in good times, but 2020 deficits are soaring, aimed mostly at super-charging the stock market. Mix in the bungled pandemic-response debacle and now government debt has reached thin air.
Failure to intercept the first waves of the deadly virus has been financially devastating. imely preemptive action by federal leadership would have likely contained and controlled it rapidly as was done in South Korea, New Zeeland and Germany. Our wealthy country with ample resources, top notch researchers, ultra-modern medical systems and a president with the “best brain,” still failed to prevent a COVID-19 entrenchment. Instead of minimal damage, we’ve become world No. 1 in infections and deaths. This dubious distinction demands accountability.
As with the perils of tobacco, ozone layer depletion and climate-change turmoil, this pandemic was met with denial of reality; all too typical of when science-haters are allowed to touch the controls. The president’s often touted war declaration on COVID-19 was months after enemy beach-heads were firmly established. The China travel restrictions were too little, too late, ignored the European strain, and were thus ineffective. Instead of taking charge, our fun-loving President emceed his USO-type entertainment venues, frequently golfed and then pathetically played quartermaster-king of the surprisingly small stockpile of on-hand medical supplies.
A national emergency requires national unity, not piecemeal competition between governors. Early procurement of PPE supplies, test kits and assessments along with regional shutdowns and quarantines were vital steps to rapid containment. Instead, we have “The Great Pretender” who assured us that everything was under control, would soon disappear and the threat was being overblown in a bid to undermine his presidency.
In lieu of logically promoting prevention by using face masks as did successful affected nations, we were sent on a fool’s mission to try unproven, risky hydroxychloroquine (or) home remedies (such as) using disinfectant, and laughably laying blame on Obama for the lack of COVID-19 testing supplies. “What do you have to lose?” was his bully-boy taunt.
Deemed by Trump and associates as expendable, casualties among seniors are now their acceptable price for revving up an economy to the old “high-octane” days. No Russian agent could have done it better with the dismantling of the Pandemic Task Force, attempts to defund the CDC and malicious “Liberate Michigan” tweets.
Obama left behind an epidemic management plan for his successor. It appears that those were just more pages from the cockpit check list, scribbled out with a Sharpie. His “know-it-all” routine and signature no-mask mania can charitably be assigned to massaging a desperate-needy ego, but competent leadership it’s not.
Maintaining our absurdity-overload requires daily injections of hyped-up raw and rash rhetoric to heighten that “Trumptopia” fix. His rally oration is hauntingly reminiscent of the erratic whine of an airplane sputtering on bad fuel. When through the thickening smoke and fumes to our horror we realize: OMG that wing-walking lunatic is also our pilot.
David Chye
Hesperia