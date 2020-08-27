At the Save the Post Office rally in Ludington on Saturday, Aug. 22, a man confronted a small group of us to say that the problems with the Post Office funding were not caused by President Trump. He insisted it was Speaker Pelosi who was holding up funding for the USPS because she wanted to attach all kinds of other do-gooder funding proposals to the legislation before she would let the House vote on the Post Office bill.
He was smiling and calm while stating his opposition to what we were doing, and we all listened quietly until he finished. When he did, I asked him if he would like to do some fact checking. He remained smiling, said he wouldn’t be able to hear anything we had to say because he hadn’t worn his hearing aids, and smugly walked away still smiling. He’d had his say and wasn’t interested in hearing ours.
We wanted to tell him that he was wrong about Speaker Pelosi. He said she was blocking funding for the Post Office, yet that very day she had called back lawmakers to Washington from their summer recess to vote on a funding proposal for the Post Office. The House of Representatives, under her leadership, passed legislation on Saturday that would ban the operational changes at the USPS that have slowed mail services and provide the $25 billion in additional funding recommended by the USPS Board of Governors to cover costs for handling the surge in mail-in-votes in November. Does that square with what this Trump supporter claimed about Speaker Pelosi blocking a vote on the Post Office funding?
That single issue House bill passed by a 257-150 vote, with two dozen Republicans voting with Democrats. It faces an uncertain future in the Republican majority Senate, however. Senate Majority Leader, Mitch Mc Connell, said in an interview with his home state (Kentucky) newspaper that he was doubtful that a Postal bill would pass the Senate. Does that square with the claims of this Trump supporter that it was Pelosi who was holding up Post Office funding?
This Trump supporter also claimed none of the postal problems were Trump’s fault. Does he know that President Trump appointed Postmaster General Louis DeJoy? Does he know the damage that has been done by Trump’s appointee? Does he know that Trump’s appointee is the first postmaster general in over 20 years who has no experience with the USPS? Nevertheless, after he was sworn in on June 25, DeJoy promptly directed some immediate changes in the Post Office system in the name of efficiency. DeJoy started off his term by banning overtime. Overtime reportedly accounts for nearly 20% of all work done by mail handlers, city carriers, and postal drivers. He also had several mail sorting machines removed from post office plants across the country. These machines are used to speed up mail processing. He also cut what are called “lates.” That’s when a truck has to wait up to 20 minutes for all the mail to be loaded. Now, those trucks are leaving on time with or without the mail, which of course results in further delay in mail delivery. These ‘efficiency’ changes have significantly slowed postal work according to disgruntled Post Office workers.
It is probable that this Trump supporter does not know these facts. This Trump supporter made it clear he was not interested in doing anything but spouting his defense of President Trump and blaming Speaker Pelosi. He did not want to listen to any rebuttal, but hopefully he will read this. Hopefully he will research these facts himself and recognize what is Trump’s doing. Trump’s most immediate goal is to discredit mail-in voting because he knows it will matter in the November election. He’s derailing Postal Office services now to suppress the vote. His thinly disguised, long range goal is to privatize Postal Services.
I would think this Trump supporter would care about that. He said his son worked for the Post Office in another state. He even acknowledged that his son might have joined the protests. If this Trump supporter will take time to examine the facts, he may change his opinion about the cause of this problem. He may discuss these facts with other Trump supporters. He may even help save his son’s job.
Brenda Reeber
Ludington