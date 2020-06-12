I am writing in to comment on a move made by our hospital over the past couple years. The removal of the Hadley Center.
I had a medical doctor appoint Wednesday, and while I sat in the examination room waiting for the doctor, I overheard a nurse on the phone trying to talk a possible suicide patient into going to the ER.
The nurse in the doctor’s office did an excellent job, but was tied to patient laws and could not call the police to go help for sent out for this person. The patient was in need of a mental health professional, which there is no place at our hospital to take care of her. Our E.R. staff are great, but not mental health specialists.
Friday, I attended the town hall meeting with State Senator Curt VanderWall.
During the meeting, the topic of mental health needs came up and it was mentioned that there were three attempts in a rural community in our county, in recent months.
Then we learn that the sheriff’s department has responded to three more recently.
Try as they might, they couldn’t get there in time for all to be alive today.
For a rural county these are high numbers, but with so many out of work and unable to get their unemployment coming, people are feeling desperate.
Maybe most of these deaths might have been preventable had someone had somewhere to go for help.
Our hospital is the most approachable of the choices.
In our discussion, our sheriff mentioned having to go as far as Indiana to get a prisoner in our jail to a mental health facility. Mental patients do not belong in jail. Jailers do not know how to deal with them.
They need a hospital. They need our hospital.
Listening to that nurse the other day made me want to cry, as I knew there was nothing she could do to prevent a suicide over the phone. I know how important a place as Hadley Center could be and how hard our professionals worked to get it. Why is it gone? Maybe someone should rethink this move and open it back up. Please.
Sandi Malburg
Amber Township