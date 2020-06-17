These past few weeks are like nothing most of us have ever seen before. I'm old enough to remember the riots in the '60s in Detroit. L.A., Newark, Chicago, etc., but it was nothing like this. in the throes of a pandemic, the country is crying out for a real leader.
Someone with enough guts to step up and take responsibility instead of calling every thing a hoax and telling us that 110,000 dead is acceptable. This past week and a half we witnessed the murder of an innocent African-American by four Minneapolis policemen. This was not an isolated incident. it has spread to protests in dozens of American cities. Why there was even a protest here in Ludington. Mayors and governors are doing the best the can to quell the looting and violence.
Here comes Trump, a horrible racist. (Check his anti-African-American, anti-Hispanic record as a real estate mogul in New York. You can also reference "The Central Park Five").
We all remember Charlottesville when he said Ku Klux Klan members and white supremacists were "some very fine people." His idea is using military troops to stop rioting by using military weapons. His recent folly of having tear gas an rubber bullets fired on a small crown was nothing more than a set up for his Bible pounding. Trump is not qualified for the job. He only knows how to blame others for his misgivings of which, the are many.
Harry Truman kept a sign on his desk that read, "The buck stops here."
Where is Harry when we so urgently need him or his like?
Roger Barham
Hamin Township