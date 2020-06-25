I am sorry that this far into the pandemic I feel a need to write this message. During a recent trip to a local grocery store, I had a conversation with a cashier after making a comment that I wished the person ahead of me in line had been wearing a mask. The cashier replied something along the lines of, "Well you are wearing a mask so you are protected."
I was dumbfounded. People, please wear a mask in public places. Most masks are designed to protect others from you. They don't protect you from others. Wearing a mask is a sign of respect for others. Not wearing one is a selfish act. I don't like wearing them anymore than anyone else. But I do it out of concern for your well-being.
Wearing or not wearing a mask is not a constitutional issue. Wearing one is a responsibility. My desire is for everyone to stay safe, not just me, my husband and my elderly mother for whom I provide care. I want you to stay safe from COVID-19, too.
Lori Longmore
Ludington