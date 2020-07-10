Appeasement: Pacify or placate someone by acquiescing to their demands.
Some of our leaders seem to forgotten the lessons of appeasement that were taught some 80 years ago. Peaceful protest is not a problem. Violent, destructive protest must be disallowed, and transgressors need consequences. Some of our current leaders are failing us in this regard.
There is no question that American has a long history of oppression. Native Americans, women, blacks, Mexicans, Irish, Chinese, homosexuals, the poor and others have felt the boot of oppression. For way too many, oppression still exists.
As a society we have not lived up to the words of the Declaration of Independence and the Constitution. Those ideals have not applied to everyone, until they do, they are a lie.
Still, to appease violent protesters by allowing the destruction of private and public property is an enabling act that will lead to more violence and destruction.
It is amazing that a person is willing to loot a store or burn a car but chooses not to vote. We know that if people of color vote as a block, they can be effective in electing candidates to office. Barack Obama and Gretchen Whitmer are examples of the power of the black vote.
Rather than appease violent protesters, hold them accountable and encourage them to vote.
The vote is the most powerful form of protest.
Dan Kelly
Pentwater