I am a Christian. Christians are called to look after the welfare of their fellow man. Therefore, I pray, wear a mask, keep social distancing, call on my faith, and faithfully follow science and the governor's recommendations to protect my fellow man.
I am a patriot. Patriots are called to look to the protection of the nation and their countrymen. Therefore, I wear a mask, keep social distancing, and faithfully follow science and the governor's recommendations to protect my nation and my fellow countrymen.
I am a Michigander. Michiganders are called to look to the health of Michigan's resources, communities, and economy. Therefore, I wear a mask, keep social distancing, and faithfully follow science and the governor's recommendations to protect my great state of Michigan and it's citizens and businesses.
I am a retired professional firefighter/paramedic. Firefighter/paramedics are called to save lives, reduce death and illness, to protect property, and educate the public. Therefore, I wear a mask, keep social distancing, and faithfully follow science and the governor's recommendations and educate, when asked, to protect all lives.
I am a father and grandfather. Fathers and Grandfathers are called to be a source of wisdom and resource for their families. Therefore, I wear a mask, keep social distancing, and faithfully follow science and the governor's recommendations and advise my children and grandchildren to do so as well.
It discourages and distresses me that there are in this world, those who would call themselves Christians and/or patriots, yet would seek to deride, intimidate or threaten others that disagree with their viewpoints. Clearly the exact opposite of how I understand patriotism or Christianity. Rather than engaging in calm discourse to seek understanding, they flaunt the recommendations especially while shopping and deride, vilify, or try to intimidate, sometimes violently, with those who disagree.
Let us protect each other by following the guidelines.
Vincent Kennedy
Ludington