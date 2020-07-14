Did you ever imagine in your wildest dreams that this is how we lead?
Politicizing wearing masks versus no masks… enough.
COVID-19 tests purposely slowed… enough.
The funding of 13 community-based testing sites used for COVID-19 testing cut… enough.
Bounty on American troops in Afghanistan and Trump claims he wasn’t brief — oh wait, now he says he was… enough.
Golf cart “parade” at Florida’s Villages with one driver yelling “white power” and Trump, for at least three hours, puts this on his Twitter account and thanks the wonderful people there… enough.
Administration wants to gut the Affordable Care Act affecting 20 million citizens… enough.
Migrant children still confined in detention centers… enough.
Former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn fired by Trump, (pleaded) guilty to lying but charges dropped by Trump’s attorney general… enough.
“I think the concept of chokehold sounds so innocent, so perfect.” Then, “generally speaking, it should be ended.” Which is it?… enough.
Trump attacks Black Lives Matter racial justice movement… enough.
Trump used his emergency authority to circumvent Congress on the border wall… enough.
As of early April, Trump has told 23.3 lies per day in 2020…enough.
During the height of demonstrations in Lafayette Square, he had protesters forcibly removed so he could have a photo op in front of St. John’s Episcopal Church with a borrowed Bible… enough.
Trump advance team removes social distancing stickers at his Tulsa event… enough.
Betsy DeVos’ seemingly endless assault on public schools/funding… enough.
His press secretary actually having to answer that her boss “does read” and “Is the most informed person on planet Earth when it comes to the threats that we face.” … enough.
Had enough? So have I. Vote Nov. 3
Don Palmer
Pentwater