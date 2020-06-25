Good government works for the good of the people. Good legislators work for policies good for everyone. And good politicians work to unite people, not divide them. Rep. Jack O’Malley is not working to unite us.
The Glen Arbor Sun recently ran a piece exposing O’Malley as the instigator of the “constitutional sheriff” press release. His actions divide the people in this community and worse, his rhetoric regarding the Governor’s actions related to the pandemic causes misunderstandings and is harmful.
He has described the Operation Gridlock and Lansing protesters who were brandishing their weapons at the State Capitol as “cool”, and repeatedly denounced the Governor’s Stay Home Stay Safe order. This is reckless political grandstanding, and it’s effect is to divide and polarize the people of our community.
Whether you agree or disagree with the press release from the sheriff is not the issue. Representative O’Malley’s fanning the flames of division is.
Victoria Gutowski
Traverse City