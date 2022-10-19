A recent article in this forum urged the reader to examine the text of Proposal 3. The author then went on to describe the dangers and horrors that the passage of this legislation could entail. In effect, the writer recommends that the state be allowed to prohibit swimming in Lake Michigan because someone saw a shark in Lake Erie.
Please remember that this is not a moral/emotional issue. No matter how hard you try to magnify or sparse the ins and outs of the legislation, it is a political issue.
The proposal is approximately 350 words in total. It clearly forbids the State to meddle in our private lives, except for compelling reasons.
Consider:
• We won't stand for our personal freedom to own firearms to be infringed by any type of government.
• We didn't stand for the government continuing to forbid the use of alcohol.
• We fought heatedly for our freedom to wear or not wear masks. Or to congregate as we pleased.
• We fought the ability of a government to impose taxation without representation.
• We are now fighting for our freedom to make highly personal decisions with the guidance of an attending health care professional.
That is the long and short of it. Mind your business, I'll mind my own; and the state has no right to be involved.
Remember that assuming to know the mind of your God is blasphemous. The state has no right to act as a "God" and drag us to heaven, or banish us to hell.
The tragedy in all of this is that some people didn't want me to submit this letter: they are afraid that I may become a target. They may be right. That's the price of freedom.
Finally, I don't urge you to find the text of Proposal 3 … Here it is:
FULL TEXT OF PROPOSAL 3
AMENDMENT TO THE MICHIGAN CONSTITUTION
Article 1, Section 28 Right to Reproductive Freedom
(1) Every individual has a fundamental right to reproductive freedom, which entails the right to make and effectuate decisions about all matters relating to pregnancy, including but not limited to prenatal care, childbirth, postpartum care, contraception, sterilization, abortion care, miscarriage management, and infertility care.
An individual’s right to reproductive freedom shall not be denied, burdened, nor infringed upon unless justified by a compelling state interest achieved by the least restrictive means.
Notwithstanding the above, the state may regulate the provision of abortion care after fetal viability, provided that in no circumstance shall the state prohibit an abortion that, in the professional judgment of an attending health care professional, is medically indicated to protect the life or physical or mental health of the pregnant individual.
(2) The state shall not discriminate in the protection or enforcement of this fundamental right.
(3) The state shall not penalize, prosecute, or otherwise take adverse action against an individual based on their actual, potential, perceived, or alleged pregnancy outcomes, including but not limited to miscarriage, stillbirth, or abortion. Nor shall the state penalize, prosecute, or otherwise take adverse action against someone for aiding or assisting a pregnant individual in exercising their right to reproductive freedom with their voluntary consent.
(4) For the purposes of this section:
A state interest is “compelling” only if it is for the limited purpose of protecting the health of an individual seeking care, consistent with accepted clinical standards of practice and evidence-based medicine, and does not infringe on that individual’s autonomous decision-making.
“Fetal viability” means: the point in pregnancy when, in the professional judgment of an attending health care professional and based on the particular facts of the case, there is a significant likelihood of the fetus’s sustained survival outside the uterus without the application of extraordinary medical measures.
(5) This section shall be self-executing. Any provision of this section held invalid shall be severable from the remaining portions of this section.
Mike Petrus
Ludington