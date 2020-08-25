Dear Gov. Whitmer,
It is interesting that we allow you to use your executive powers to close down the entire state. It appears that we have given up our rights and responsibilities because of our inaction. We should be responsible for our own health by determining the food we eat, the air we breathe, the fluids we drink and how we live.
Testing positive for antibodies to COVID-19 means nothing, nor does confirmed cases. What matters is the infection fatality rate (IFR) or the number of people who have COVID-19 and actually die from the disease. Are you reporting the IFR?
We are told it is mandatory to wear masks, but we have to purchase them ourselves. We are told to stay at home and not work. This causes landlords to lose rent; restaurants and other services to lose income and many have to close completely; communities to lose income because sporting/social events are closed to the public; colleges to lose income due to loss of tuition; more suicides because of the implications of a state wide shut-down; a prolonged, governor induced fear, so people do not seek medical attention that could prevent further medical problems and/or death; teachers to fear students; and no one to take care of the children so parents can work.
Considering all the hardships forced on the citizens of Michigan, I would ask you if you lost your job and your salary, lost your medical benefits, have trouble paying your rent or house payment or are afraid to go to the hospital for medical treatment.
And what about the citizens of Michigan? Have you consulted with local governments or citizens to learn if they feel they need to shut down their areas or be bundled with other areas because of COVID-19? From your executive orders it appears that we are too stupid to care for ourselves.
The Center for Disease Control (CDC) has an interesting chart that shows the flu vaccination rate of people 65-plus in the United States. In the 2018-2019 flu season, the percentage of those people vaccinated was 68.1%. COVID-19 has killed more people in this age range. Aside from this age range having a weaker immune system, could the flu vaccination have made them more susceptible to COVID-19?
President Trump has stated on local news that children have a more robust immune system and are therefore better equipped to fight the COVID-19 virus. Have you discussed how everyone can improve their immune systems so that they will not become victims of COVID-19? I have heard that the millions of people who have had COVID-19, have had no symptoms, are villainized because they are being accused of being COVID-19 carriers and capable of infecting millions. Natural immunity is a healthy body’s reaction to disease. How does the body become immune to a disease? First, the body has to have a strong immune system. Second, you have to come in contact with the disease. You have not addressed how to obtain a strong immune system and you use every method to avoid the contact needed to obtain natural immunity. Your solution is to obtain artificial immunity with a vaccine. We are not informed that artificial immunity is better than natural immunity. The swine flu vaccine led to sometimes severe neurological damage, particularly in children, and damage claims are in the millions. Vaccines are so dangerous, vaccine makers cannot be sued; who is suffering these damage claims?
You have not said how you are going to support all of the Michigan’s citizens you have impoverished. It is like you are living in the moment and are not considering the future. Do you expect the federal government to bail you out?
The CDC claims that up to 62,000 people died of the flu during the 2019-2020 flu season. How many of these deaths are you counting as COVID-19 because the flu is a coronavirus?
As a result of your orders, store owners fear that if they do not confront and refuse unmasked customers you will either shut them down or fine them. Reminds one of Nazi Germany or Soviet Russia. Whatever happened to individual freedom? If masks are so effective, why are you worried about the people who do not wear masks?
As governor, you have made many executive orders concerning COVID-19. I request that you inform me on how many problems were increased by these orders; such as, deaths as a result of despair, homicide, suicides, not seeking medical attention because of governor induced fear and invasive ventilators. How have robberies, drug use, and home violence increased as a result of your orders?
Aldon Maleckas
Custer