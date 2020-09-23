This coming Nov. 3, we will again choose individuals to represent us in conducting the business of governing our city. Ludington voters in the odd-numbered wards will choose who will represent their ward and all voters will choose the “at-large” councilor. Thankfully, there are individuals willing to offer their time and energy to serve us in this way.
My wife, Lisa, and I live in the First Ward. Our friend and neighbor, Jeff Beilfuss, is offering himself as a candidate for city council. We have known Jeff and his wife, Patty, for 10 years. Jeff is a man of character, integrity, faith and common sense. I have served with Jeff on two boards and have witnessed him use these traits with great success. He possesses the personality and wisdom to work with disparate individuals and groups to reach consensus.
Jeff and Patty have been small business owners for 30-plus years. Their current Ludington area business employs 20 local students in the spring, summer and early fall. Jeff understands the interdependence of local businesses and residents in the Ludington/Mason County area. He is committed to working with the council, mayor and city staff to make Ludington the best place to live, work and do business.
Please join me in voting for Jeff Beilfuss for First Ward City Councilor on Tuesday, Nov. 3.
Mark A. Barnett
Ludington