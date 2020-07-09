“It is the duty of all nations to acknowledge the providence of Almighty God, to obey His will, to be grateful for His benefits and humbly to implore His protection and favor.” — President George Washington.
“Without God there could be no American form of government. Thus, the founding fathers of America saw it and with God’s help it will continue to be.” — President Dwight D. Eisenhower.
“If we ever forget that we are one nation under God, we will be a nation gone under.” — President Ronald Reagan.
“As we unite in prayer, we are reminded that there is no burden too heavy for God to lift or for this country to bear with His help. ‘For with God nothing shall be impossible.’ Those words are just as true today as they have ever been. As one nation under God, we are greater than the hardships we face and through prayer and acts of compassion and love, we will rise to this challenge and emerge stronger and more unified than ever before.” — President Donald J. Trump.
Does this statement given by President Trump resemble anything near what the biased news media is saying about him. I remember a Catholic nun telling her class that any government set on kicking God out of their country is doomed to failure. Are we on that verge in history? We are if we elect people to public office who would like to make their own rules concerning morals and discarding what our Lord has given us.
We have one political party who won’t even mention the name of God in their political platform. Their leadership believes in the killing of babies in the womb and some have suggested killing outside of the womb during an abortion procedure. They promote the idea of men and boys who think they might be female, to be able to use female bathrooms and dressing rooms. During the Obama-Biden Administration, military chaplains were court-martialed because they used the name of Jesus outside the confines of a church and some business owners were prosecuted because they wouldn’t honor a same-sex marriage. Are we to believe that these policies are inspired by God, I think not. Consider the teachings in the Bible when the Jewish nation went against God. Are we on that same track?
In a few months, we will be asked to elect or re-elect our president and members of the House and Senate. Some of you don’t like President Trump. When asked why, I receive basically the same answers. He’s a liar and he mistreated women in the past are the primary reasons. I’ll be the first to agree he does like to exaggerate on his good points and I think he would do better if he didn’t talk so much but I look at his accomplishments, not his personality. I don’t watch CNN or read the big city newspapers which all have an agenda to destroy our president. Michael Bloomberg has ordered all his news outlets to never print anything positive concerning Trump so who is really telling the majority of the lies.
What about mistreating women. Trump admitted mistreating some women in the past. He apologized for the mistreatment and stated that he is not proud of that part of his life. Now what’s the reaction of some of the same people when questioned about the sexual allegations against Biden. Complete silence.
Some voters are too hung on party loyalty and ignore what the politician stands for. My great-grandparents voted Democratic and that’s the way I vote. They haven’t taken the time to examine what has happened to the Democratic Party over the past 40 to 50 years. Roosevelt, Truman and Kennedy would not recognize today’s leaders who call themselves Democrats but are really socialist.
As I’ve said many times, I am not a Republican or a Democrat. I’m a conservative. I can’t find anything conservative in the Democrat ideology. Actually, I can’t find anything honest in the Democratic leadership. They had a congressman from Illinois who was opposed to abortion. They did everything they could do to get rid of him. They finally succeeded this year and beat him in the Democratic primary after pouring millions of dollars in opposition to him. The defeated congressman had this to say, “I fought a good race, I stood by my beliefs that abortion is evil and I’ll never back down from that principle.”
Walt Carrier
Amber Township