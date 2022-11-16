Having served for eight years as a former elected officer on the Mason County Rural Fire Authority (MCRFA), I fully support and applaud that organization and its constituent seven-component fire departments' dedicated volunteer service to the community by firefighters and medical first responders.
Thanks to the efforts of the Branch Township Board, they placed a much-needed ballot proposal for voter consideration and approval of funding construction of a new fire station and township hall on the Nov. 8 ballot. The voters responded with an overwhelming 75% approval (which is astounding in this day and age of tight budgets and inflation).
The voters should be applauded for their wisdom in recognizing the needs of the township, and I am convinced they will not regret their support in the future for the benefit of all.
The LDN Managing Editor David Bossick and Assistant Managing Editor Jeff Kissel also deserve kudos for their editorial support of this community ballot proposal. Please note that the Branch Township firefighters conscientiously and efficiently removed all 100 signs requesting voter support within 12 hours of the election results. Too bad our other seeking office holders and politicians do not do the same.
I would also suggest that other township, village, and city officials (i.e. Scottville, Free Soil/Meade and other MCRFA served townships) consider having the courage to similarly support their individual fire stations' structural needs as has Branch Township. This interaction is what can and should be done to support the welfare of all residents — both in the short and long term.
I have been privileged to serve at the federal, state, and local county, township, and authority levels of government for over 40 years. It is immensely rewarding, as in this case, to see government and citizens working together for the benefit of the community.
Larry Pierce
Branch Township