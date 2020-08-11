The Daily News was blowing whistles and horns over a 34 percent voter turnout in last week’s primary.
Thirty-four percent shows voter apathy, nothing less. True, it was a lot better than the 22 percent of four years ago, but to me, it shows too that many Americans just aren’t interested in something as mundane as casting a ballot when they could throwing a fire bomb. Or maybe it is the endless campaigning that serves no purpose except to make the media even more believing it knows what is best.
But maybe it us. Maybe we are just not interested in things that require something other than “me.”
We are becoming a nation accustomed to the “good” life. When you have a country where you can make more on unemployment than by working, there is something wrong. What ever happened to the work ethic?
We think nothing of spending $3 trillion to help those in need. But why not demand those getting the money use it to help with house payments, medical bills and living expenses?
Paul S. Peterson
Ludington