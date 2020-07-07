Historical figures are often reinvented through film. One such “reformed” character was Francis Marion aka Swamp Fox. He operated as a partisan fighter during the American Revolution in South Carolina. Insurgents of the area were primarily militia who like “the Fox” favored guerilla tactics. Hit and run against the grand British Army meant survival as they were mostly non-professionals and undermanned. Marion’s tactical successes made him a general.
Not all Carolinians wanted revolution against King George. Colonial Loyalists preferred partnership with the British Empire. The Swamp Fox-led patriots persecuted these “Tories” mercilessly, by burning property, destroying crops and lynching their slaves. The British invested much time and effort to catch Marion; but he always eluded pursuers in the nearby swamps.
The English and their Loyalist allies considered the Swamp Fox pure evil. His earlier role — “disinfecting” the colony from the Cherokee, provided more “unspeakables” committed against native families. For “seekers of liberty” however, the Swamp Fox was heroic. America’s youth saw him raised to mythical status by the Disney Corporation’s 1950s TV mini-series. Mysterious like Foxfire (bioluminescent glow), this “Fox” was a crafted illusion of grandeur in which people/children were brought into a deep emotional connection. As usual the warts get omitted when putting cultural and political idols on a pedestal.
During our Civil War, rebels were usually portrayed as deplorable traitors by the northern press. General N.B. Forest was a Confederate Cavalry Officer of polarized repute. Overwhelming Union Fort Pillow, he allowed 300 surrendering troops to be gunned down. This atrocity triggered the end of prisoner exchanges, fueling the horrors of P.O.W. camps like Andersonville. Union supporters were brutalized by William Quantrill and “Bloody Bill Anderson” lead raids mixing “whoop and holler” tactics with systematic shootings. Quantrill headed the savage attack on the defenseless union leaning town of Lawrence, Kansas — rounding up and slaughtering the men and boys. General Anderson was well-known for torture, mutilation, rape and murdering prisoners (Centralia Massacre). He perfected a surprise attack ploy — using the blue uniforms striped from executed captives.
Northerners thought these men war-criminals to be held accountable by Union justice. Secessionists however prized these fellow rebels as saviors — bravely defending the homeland from that “Campaign of Northern Aggression.” Lost Cause Southerners of the time or even today, if told that these men were soulless villains or bad guys, would “disconnect” similarly to a Limbaugh Junkie seeing the news on a “lame-stream” station.
Recently a convicted war-criminal received a presidential pardon. According to testimony from the Seal Team, this Navy sniper “really got off” on killing anything that moved, including pedestrians of any age or gender. Many thought it was a hugely watered-down charge, but the military finally convicted him of posing for a trophy photo of his “fine work.” To an Iraqi, he was a blood-thirsty psychopath; yet the Commander-in-Chief saw him as a praiseworthy example of a courageous American warrior. Evidently DJT’s brand of “military justice” has been carefully cultivated for only those obeying subpoenas and testifying truthfully about acts that aid and abet Russian interests (Col. Vindman). Capt. Crozier received swifter presidential purging for cutting red tape to save crewmen’s lives from his coronavirus infested naval carrier.
The January missile-hit on Gen. Soleimani represents to some, “Trumpian” poetic justice; since the Iranians shot down a U.S. drone last summer. To his countrymen however, he’s a martyred patriot, bushwhacked by a lying coward. The scenario is complicated by the undeclared U.S. and Iranian “war dance.” With a predictable pattern of projected plots, Donald showed us his mind-set back in 2011 when accusing Obama of planning to start a war with Iran in order to get re-elected. Assassinating Iran’s second-in-command has provided provocation way beyond the punishing new sanctions which followed the administration’s renege on the Iranian Nuclear Deal.
“B-Line-Cheer-leaders” for war, Bin Salman (Saudi Arabia), “Bibi” (Israel), and Bolton (Chicken-Hawks) have their useful tool. So now, much like Wild Bill Hickok (shot from behind in Deadwood S.D.), our military commanders scramble to get rear-wall chairs at the “poker-table.” Worse yet, a criminally-negligent White House pandemic response saddles everyone with life-altering misfortune. The unraveling fairy tale of leadership — with “the best brain,” “knowing more than the generals” and then seeing “stable genius’s” devastatingly deadly and costly blunders on that COVID-19 “Democrat hoax” is starting to hit home. War could be this “Fox’s” ultimate distraction before Nov. 3.
David Chye
Hesperia