In the July 20 th edition Eden Township Clerk Candidate Duane Stickney made a statement that is misleading and questionable. As the Township Supervisor I am compelled to point this out. If Duane Stickney feels the direction of the Clerk’s office is wrong why has he not brought this up in a meeting?
As a Trustee it is his job to speak up, make recommendations, and be part of the process. He has served as Trustee for 3 years and 8months. During this time he has approved 20 plus meeting minutes and 4 yearly budget adoptions all without a dissenting motion or vote. He has made a couple remarks and questions about the process and software but nothing about changing direction.
These are facts thatare supported by the minutes and are public record.
The present Clerk Julie VanDyke, has brought the Township up to date by computerizing the process. She uses her own computer and home internet
service never claiming either as expense. Her expenses with the software are very comparable with the previous Clerk’s expenses.
Julie has never exceeded or even reached 100% of this expense limit. She has done an excellent job.
There is a cost to perform, document and reconcile any business process.
As the township has experienced, the costs to perform the process with a computer and software or manually is very comparable. However, using a computer is more accurate, cost effective, efficient, and less time consuming.
That is the why townships large and small continue to move in this direction. As stated, for a candidate with little knowledge of the process state that he can perform it without spending funds is very brazen, misleading, and questionable.
Roger Nash, Eden Township Supervisor
Eden Township