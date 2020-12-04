“You can’t be both a Democrat and a Catholic,” said the lady in the parish office. This attitude is common as more than half of the Catholics in the U.S. reputedly supported Trump in his presidential ascendency. Catholics were once highly dependable supporters of Democratic values since FDR and the New Deal. That Catholic bloc has decayed since Reagan, most likely due to the issue of a woman’s right to choose versus the “right to life.” Republican media outlets have seized the cloak of care for lives despite apparent shallow piety.
The founders wanted religion separate from our governing institutions. They were well aware of the terror, abuse and slaughter of non-believers perpetrated by regimes counting God on their side. The English Civil War, the Huguenot Persecution in France and The Spanish Inquisition are just a few of the alarming historical periods influencing our constitution. These European atrocities happened as Christian teachings were casually trampled by those with twisted holy zeal.
Christ was clearly a strong defender of women, the poor, and society’s outcasts. That was not a popular stand then, and to the chagrin of many, poses big inconveniences today. Yet the gospels say nothing about abortion; though empathy, logic and our conscience faithfully guide us. Most of our nation’s citizens want critical personal decisions resolved between a woman and her medical professionals, absent the involvement of government or church patriarchs. Rape, incest and highly problematic pregnancy add a level of complexity, indicating that women deserve concern beyond mere vessels of “herd mentality.”
In this realm, sanctity of life advocacy sadly harbors many a “hardened heart.” Long before Trumpism, many party boosters boasted lofty Christian values. Yet how do Catholics listen to 50-plus yearly homilies and readings from the gospels, then in good conscience vote for the antithesis of those messages? Examples:
The Good Samaritan story exemplifies empathy for a stranger. But has the GOP ever worked otherwise but to undermine or destroy affordable health insurance, Social Security, Medicare and Medicaid?
The Sermon on the Mount is a harsh fundamental lesson of Christianity, grating against our primal selfish instincts. Do our attitudes on asylum, voting rights and equal protection under the law represent “doing unto others as we wish to be done to ourselves?”
“Judge not, that you not be judged.” Strong advice, most notably when there’s little evidence of fact on your side. Since his “landslide” defeat in the 2020 November election, the loser cries incessantly; claiming that the over six million voter margin of rejection consisted largely of frauds and cheaters. Four years ago a dignified Hillary conceded one day after the election. A three million voter majority actually preferred her as president. This time our nation has endured pathetic daily displays, not unlike that of a spoiled child’s tantrums.
“No one can serve two masters, for he will either hate one or love the other, or he will be devoted to one and despise the other. You cannot serve God and money.” Economic sanctity and the stock market’s “sacred numbers” have been elevated to a level of homage, surpassing vital concern for basic human safety. The lives of medical staffs, minorities and the aged emerge as expendable commodities.
“Beware of false prophets who come to you in sheep’s clothing, but inwardly are ravenous wolves. You will recognize them by their fruits.”
• Thousands of Latino children were/are physically and psychologically abused when torn from the arms of their parents. Life-long trauma persists beyond the many months of separation and incarceration.
• They bequeathed exorbitant tax breaks upon themselves and their wealthy friends.
• While falsely claiming to have a better plan, they’ve worked feverishly to deny health care to low income-workers, by undoing the Affordable Care Act. Their abysmal anti-pandemic record, make these efforts particularly diabolical.
• They tacitly incite violence against political rivals like our governor. While in the absence of competent national leadership, they maliciously instigate sabotage of state efforts to control COVID-19. They further undermine her state efforts with defiance of masks usage and holding disease spreading gatherings. A resurgence of the pandemic has ensued, causing many more thousands of unnecessary-tragic deaths.
Sadly, secular government must ask us to treat our brethren in a truthful and caring manner, when religious norms are routinely excused away. Maybe being both a Catholic and a Democrat is just too demanding.
David Chye
Hesperia