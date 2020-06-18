Beth McGill-Rizer is running to be the Democratic Party's nominee for the Michigan State House of Representatives in House District 101 and will be on the primary ballot on Aug. 4. One of her top 10 issues is to support schools and educators.
As a retired college and high school English teacher, I feel very strongly about the necessity to support, strengthen and assist in every way possible our Michigan public school systems and especially the educators. In my opinion, a full-time online education does not provide a well-rounded educational experience for our children.
Teachers see and hear the students. They enable team work opportunities so that students learn from other people. Teachers can intervene when they see a student's need so that a solution, a move forward in education happens when first noticed. Teachers manage the materials that need to be covered by addressing the particular needs of students, including those of an individual, in each particular class.
Being with other students and adults itself is a learning experience. Students may hardly notice what they are learning from others. Given the right opportunities, students learn to work as team members, such as in classes, in sports and in music whether in bands or choirs.
I believe that Beth McGill-Rizer has the intelligence, knowledge and will to put forth her best efforts to represent the needs of our students, educators and the entire educational system of Michigan. We do not want to lose the excellence we already have in our county. Even so, we need to make sure that every area of educational needs is met here. Then please consider the needs in other parts of Michigan.
We need someone with Beth's strong will to succeed for the best possible system in Michigan. Please vote for her on Aug. 4 and if/when possible, vote for her on Nov. 3.
Mary Wickwire
Ludington