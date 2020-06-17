The French philosopher Voltaire once said that God was a comedian playing to an audience too afraid to laugh. Considering the current social unrest among a portion of our population, he may be right.
The current unrest centers on what is regarded as unfair and unsafe treatment for a segment of our population. In addition to appropriate protest by responsible people who wish to express their frustration and anger, there is an element who wish to express their anger by rioting, burning and looting.
Apparently people in Washington, New York, Detroit, and Los Angels are so upset by events in Minnesota that they need to burn parts of their own city down. There can be no doubt that under the current administration elements of discord have been encouraged. Making a bad situation for some, even worse.
If the people currently protesting and rioting in the streets had bothered to vote for the losing candidate in the 2016 election, the tone of the nation would be considerably different today. In fact, analysis of the 2016 election, revealed that if people of color in just three states had supported the Democratic candidate at similar levels to which they supported Obama in 2008 and 2012, she would have won the election. That victory would have resulted in a different America than the one we have today, an America setting a more positive tone for people of color.
In essence, the people rioting in the streets are protesting their own failure to vote in 2016. A bit of humor orchestrated by our creator, at which we are too afraid to laugh?
Dan Kelly
Pentwater