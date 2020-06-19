Beth McGill-Rizer is seeking the Democratic Party nomination for the MIchigan House of Representatives 101st District seat. The 101st District includes Manistee, Mason, Benzie and Leelanau counties. Beth is running because she wants to be a voice in Lansing that represents our area. Our area has no representation now as Jack O'Malley, a Republican elected in 2018, a village 12 miles west of Traverse City. Lake Ann has 271 residents. Ludington has 8,137 residents.
Beth and her husband, an urologist, moved to Ludington in 2004. They have three grown children and three grandchildren. She loves the community She wants to work in Lansing to make improvements.
Her goals:
Put Michigan on the road to recovery. Create good union jobs with benefits rebuilding our infrastructure, raise the minimum wage to a living wage, expand family and medical leave.
Improve our rural health care system. Health care is a human right for all — not just a privilege for the few. Keep rural hospitals open, recruit and cultivate tomorrow's health care providers, make prescription drugs more affordable and address the opioid crisis. Rural towns have trouble recruiting medical students coming out of school $400,000 in debt. They don't want to come to Ludington or Manistee because it will take them forever to pay off their debt. We need to have programs that will give them loan forgiveness or better yet, cultivate people from our district and provide scholarships. In return, they provide health care services in our district.
Support schools and educators. Provide quality public school education that meets national standards and reflects our community cultures and values, recruit new teachers, increase educator compensation and support.
Protect water and air. Transition to clean energy, protect the water we drink, and the air we breathe, hold polluters accountable.
Fix the infrastructure. The road to recovery is fixing Michigan's roads, bridges, dams, water and sewer systems, public schools, public hospitals, energy, cellular and broadband.
Preserve our rural way of life. Preserve farmland, slow targeted growth, animal welfare, protect the food supply chain, conservation and sustainability.
Protect our civil rights. Honor and empower Tribal Nations and indigenous peoples, protect the rights and equality of people with disabilities, advance the rights of the LGBTQ+ community.
Create fairness. Provide access to opportunity, networks, resources and support to reduce poverty, homelessness and food insecurity.
Protect our communities. Protect our communities from gun violence and protect our rights to hunt and self-defense.
Commit to transparency. Require state office holders to file financial disclosure forms, subject legislature and governor to Freedom of Information Act, get money out of politics, no more free lunches.
I hope you will give Beth McGill-Rizer a chance to improve Michigan. The Democratic primary is Aug. 4. The general election is Nov. 3. Make sure you are registered to vote. And apply for an absentee ballot.
Antoinette Dwan
Ludington