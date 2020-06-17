Call a person a racist, is one of the worst things you can say to or about them. It's a terrible insult.
Levora Barnes, chairwoman of Michigan's Democratic Party, called all Trump supporters racists. I guess I don't know people like Ms. Barnes; I guess 'cause I don't travel in those circles. Nor want to! The regular ordinary people I know, generally try to be decent and not insult others. Many are Trump supporters and not racists.
My friend "Jimmy" has lived and worked in Ludington his entire life. He's a wonderful human being - moral, religious, honest, upstanding. Approximately yearly he hosts a Catholic priest from Africa, picking him up at the airport, driving him around, hosting him free of charge, providing room and board for weeks on end. "Jimmy" doesn't ever even remark on this priest's race (he's black).
My friend "Dottie" has lived and worked in Baldwin for most of her life. She owns and runs a business there, employs people regardless of color, helps and employs the needy, caters to black, white, and every other race regardless, even practices "affirmative action" though her business is so small she's not legally required to.
My acquaintance the sheriff of a county in Michigan,is fair, decent, hard-working, and a very good man. He also has a "mixed-race" daughter - most people would just call her "black."
All three of these people support Trump. None are racist. Ms. Levora Barnes publicly insults them by calling them racists.
Shame on you, Ms. Barnes - why on earth would you insult my friends? Shame on you, Michigan Democratic Party - not the party of decency and fairness and caring for one's fellow human, that I once thought I knew. Something has gone very badly wrong with you.
This is just plain mean and despicable.
Leo Hesting
Branch