Substance abuse and mental health go hand-in-hand, and that creates a difficult barrier when trying to seek help. For many, the occurring pandemic has brought light to everyday behaviors and has pushed people to seek the help they need in order to live a healthier lifestyle.
This month we want to highlight the strength people have endured to seek recovery. Seeking help is very hard and is something that should be rewarded, and those people should be uplifted for their strength and courage.
Each year, September is praised as Recovery Month. Recovery Month’s purpose is to help educate people on substance use treatment, and mental health services. Recovery Month is sponsored by Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administrations, or SAMHSA, for short, where it believes this month can help reduce the stigma and misconceptions of understanding mental and substance use disorders.
Along with SAMHSA, we would also like to emphasize the achievement of individuals who have reclaimed their lives in long-term recovery.
If you or anyone you know is struggling with addiction, or who’s mental health is on the decline, I encourage you to reach out and use the resources that are available to seek the help that is needed.
The time we are living in now has not been easy, but that makes it an even better time for helping one another. We need to support and uplift those who have fallen to this disease.
If you have questions, please connect with us via our coalition Facebook page by searching The Leeward Initiative or email us at theleewardinitiative@gmail.com or grichardson@dhd10.org.