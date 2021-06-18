After last year’s disappointing low-diversity spring bird count, the hope was for better success on May 8, 2021. And a good bird count occurred despite an early date this year (always the second Saturday of May). The morning started out rather cold at 30 degrees across the eastern townships of Mason County. Fortunately, the sunny and calm conditions in the early morning resulted in a cacophony of singing birds — especially migrants arriving from distant wintering grounds.
A total of 37 field observers and 14 feeder/yard watchers tallied a respectable 158 bird species and 9,239 individuals across the county from dawn to dusk (and after dark for owls). Since the spring bird count began in 1994, 232 bird species have been documented, and this spring we added two new birds: a snowy owl seen by Bob and Sharon Morman in Victory Township and a northern saw-whet owl heard at dawn by Matt McConnell and Brian Brosky in Eden Township.
Other scarce birds with single sightings include an osprey sighted by Joe Moloney and team in Amber Township; a merlin seen by Rob and Liz Allard in Hamlin Township; a horned lark, golden-crowned kinglet, Cape May warbler; a purple finch located by the Wilson family in Sherman Township; an orchard oriole spotted by Lynda Herremans in Logan Township; a prairie warbler found by Larry Austin in Hamlin Township; and a great egret in the Pere Marquette marsh plus a lesser black-backed gull at Ludington harbor observed by the author.
There were other notable records including seven all-time high counts: 29 red-headed woodpeckers, 20 least flycatchers, 76 tufted titmice, 34 red-breasted nuthatches, 27 field sparrows and six northern parulas. And based on the 28-year history of the spring bird count, there were 16 high counts as follows: 381 Canada geese, 190 mallards, 10 northern pintails, 57 green-winged teal, 14 ring-necked ducks, 112 buffleheads, 15 hooded mergansers, 19 common mergansers, 11 red-shouldered hawks, five rough-legged hawks, nine Wilson’s snipe, 11 American woodcocks, two eastern whip-poor-wills, 353 American crows, nine blue-gray gnatcatchers and three cerulean warblers.
Overall, 21 species of waterfowl and 21 species of warblers were recorded, plus 10 species of sparrows and seven species of woodpeckers (all seven were reported by four field teams plus Tom Papcun at his Hamlin Township residence). On the other hand, bird species that were missed included upland sandpiper, eastern screech-owl, yellow-billed cuckoo, eastern wood-pewee, red-eyed vireo, cliff swallow, scarlet tanager and magnolia warbler.
Finally, my thanks to all participants for a fine 2021 spring bird count. Those not mentioned previously (with their locations) included Mary Austin (Hamlin Twp.); Judy Bach (Sherman Oaks); Vince, Sally and Andrew Barnett (Branch Twp.); Van Burmeister (Summit Twp.); Barb Dekker (Hamlin Twp. Residence); Randy Dougherty (Free Soil Twp.); Jim Gallie, Paul Kline and Dave Waeltz (Ludington State Park); John Haack (Hamlin Twp. Residence); Carolyn Johnson (Hamlin Twp. Residence); Jim and Deb Kastelin (Branch Twp., residence); Suzie Knoll and Ed Klunk (Logan Twp.); Mark Otto and Sara Bolan (Amber Twp.); Russ Peterson (Custer Twp. Property); Jeff and Gretchen Wickett (Eden Twp.); and Mark and Kelly Wloch with Dee Payment (Riverton Twp., and Summit Twp. Residence).
By the way, the count next year will be on May 14, 2022, which should be even better on a much later date during migration.