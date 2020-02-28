A big red barn.
When driving past the Buck family farm on South Morton Road in Riverton Township, that is all a person might see. Little do they know that the barn is an award-winner.
The Michigan Barn Preservation Network will present the owner, Don Buck, with the 2020 Barn of the Year award on Saturday in Lansing.
Don Buck purchased the family farm from his parents before his father passed away two years ago. When he saw the barn had a collapsed corner, he decided it was time to repair the “Old Barn” from his childhood.
“I walked in and saw the beams were on the ground, split,” Buck said. “When I repaired it, I got out of control. I thought, I’m going to make this a family place to hang out… for when the family comes home, for their kids to enjoy and their kids to enjoy. I thought I could have this be the centerpiece.”
And that was how the renovations began.
