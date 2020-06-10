PERE MARQUETTE TWP. — Spotted in the sky by Kendra Thompson and Carlos Alvarado, high above the Buttersville Peninsula, was a faint rainbow.
The pair were standing at the base of the Pere Marquette Cross Memorial on Buttersville Peninsula just after the shiny, stainless steel cross was returned to its home.
“I don’t think I have words. I’m still kind of processing it all,” said Alvarado, president of the board of the Pere Marquette Memorial Association.
The site has had a cross on it for decades, and it is believed to be the site where Father Jaques Marquette, the French missionary and explorer, died on May 18, 1675. Before the cross came down, it was white and sat atop a metal frame with a white sheet base.
Now, the original 1954 cross is encased in stainless steel and was mounted on a structure with a stone facade as its base.
“It looks beautiful,” he said. “We’re very, very excited.”
Leo Yennior, the membership chair for the Ludington Boat Club, stood on the end of the dock on the boat launch side of the cross. With his back to Pere Marquette Lake, he held his phone up and took photos and videos.
“We were supposed to have a benefit dinner for it on the 20th of May,” Yennior said. “But we haven’t reopened yet (because of the executive orders).”
The hope of many involved with the cross was that it would be put in place in late May, marking a return of not just the cause but a time when a procession would leave Ludington for Buttersville on May 18 each year with speeches given about Father Marquette and the cross, according to Pere Marquette Memorial Association board member Todd Reed.
Yennior said he was in the audience the night the cross was debated in a packed Peterson Auditorium, and he was impressed with the people young and old who wanted to support the cross. He said the boat club still is looking at doing what it can to fundraise and support the cross.
The refurbishment of the cross has been a long process for the Pere Marquette Memorial Association. The work itself began with Heirloom Carpentry and Construction of Ludington on a design by Thompson, the project’s architect, in November 2018. The hill was reinforced, the frame was reconstructed and the base was completely redone.
After Pere Marquette Township received a threat of litigation if the municipality continued to maintain a religious symbol in a park, the association was created, came in, raised funds, bought the site in July 2018 and worked to get the cross restored.
The first phase of the project by the association was to get the cross back in its location, and create a safe parking area at the bottom of the hill where it stood.
The second phase includes building a meandering path to help allow for wheelchair accessibility, additional landscaping and decking areas for viewing of both Pere Marquette Lake and Lake Michigan.
Alvarado said the public can go to the site and enjoy the cross, but they also need to be aware that the project continues to be under construction.
To continue with the project and help pay for its maintenance and the second phase, the association will push for more donations.
But, for Tuesday morning, it marked the return of the Pere Marquette Cross Memorial to its place.
“This is so exciting. My heart is just beating,” Alvarado said. “I am very, very happy. I’m happy to see people show up and see how it went. I think we are in the final step of the first stage. The financial effort will continue, and we continue working on that, I think we’re getting closer.
“I think by seeing the cross, people can see that the $100,000-plus the community put in here is there. And it shows.”
There were many onlookers Thursday morning, several of whom watched as the cross was secured in its place on the base at the top of the hill overlooking both lakes.
As many of them left, though, the workers with Heirloom, Thompson and Alvarado caught their glimpse from the heavens. A thin rainbow made its way above the Pere Marquette Memorial.