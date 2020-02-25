Fire Chief Larry Gaylord is the man standing behind and supporting the 16 volunteer firefighters at the Pere Marquette Township Fire Station.
Gaylord was recently recognized for having served 40 years at the fire station.
Though “chief” is a leadership role, Gaylord has viewed himself as a “motivator” rather than a boss for the past 10 years.
“We have a very dedicated, well-trained group of thoughtful guys,” he said.
