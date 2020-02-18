A pair of men were arrested recently in relation to a theft of a camper trailer in August 2019, Mason County Sheriff Kim Cole announced Tuesday morning.
Cole stated in the release that detectives obtained felony arrest warrants for David Gene Newman and Jeromy Richard Sobers as they allegedly took a camper trailer from a business in the 10000 block of N. U.S. 31 in Grant Township.
Newman, 47, of Grand Haven, was arrested by Ottawa County sheriff's deputies on Saturday. Sobers, 43, of Mason County, was arrested Thursday by deputies with the Mason County Sheriff's Office, Cole stated.
The pair allegedly took a 26-foot 2019 Cherokee Travel Coach camper trailer valued at more than $18,000 from a business lot on Aug. 26, 2019. Officers with the Muskegon Township Police Department recovered the trailer on Sept. 10, 2019, and they turned it over to the Mason County Sheriff's Office, Cole stated.
Both warrants charge each man with felony larceny of more than $1,000 but less than $20,000 and habitual offender fourth offense notices. Newman also had five outstanding failure to appear and/or show cause warrants out of Mason County.
Sobers is free on bond, Cole stated, while Newman was lodged Tuesday morning at the Mason County Jail on a $7,500, 10 percent bond.