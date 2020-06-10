A Ludington man pleaded guilty to three drug charges and being a habitual offender while another pleaded guilty to drunken driving Tuesday in 51st Circuit Court
Anthony Earl Green, 43, 102 Second St., pleaded guilty to delivery of more than 50 grams but less than 450 grams of cocaine; possession of less than 50 grams of cocaine; delivery of less than 50 grams of cocaine and to being a habitual offender, fourth offense.
Green was arrested by officers from the Sheriff’s State Chief’s Enforcement of Narcotics Team (SSCENT) following alleged incidents on Dec. 19. 2019, and Jan. 14 at his Second Street home.
Green could face concurrent prison terms of 15 to 40 years following the recommendation by the prosecutor’s office. No sentencing date has yet been scheduled.
Guilty plea for operating under influence
Timothy Wayne Hansen, 60, 6717 S. Pere Marquertte Highway, pleaded guilty to operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants, third offense.
He was arrested by Mason County Sheriff’s deputies after he was observed driving north in the southbound lanes of the U.S. 31 expressway near Conrad Road on Dec. 22, 2019.
Court records indicate his blood alcohol content at the time of his arrest was 0.217. The legal limit in Michigan is 0.08. He could face jail time and probation as well as 60 hours of community service.
He will be sentenced Aug. 11 at 1 p.m.