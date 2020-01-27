Two different groups will be meeting in Ludington during this election year, both hoping to generate an open, civil conversation with others about the election process and some of the social and political issues of our times.
Last winter, Brooke Portmann and Jack Bulger began talking about a plan for a group they now call, “Is This Any Way to Run a Railroad? – Riding the Rails: Monthly Conversations Along the 2020 Campaign Trail.”
Their group will meet at the Ludington Library from 7 to 8:30 p.m. on the last Wednesday of each month. Portmann is the dean of arts and sciences at West Shore Community College while Bulger is a lawyer and a referee in family court in Mason and Oceana counties. He also has facilitated the social and political book club in Ludington for the past decade.
