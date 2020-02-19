Two men entered pleas in 51st Circuit Court Tuesday in front of Judge Susan Sniegowski:
• Jesse Tottman, 22, 1085 E. Hawley Road, pleaded no contest to attempted breaking and entering a building with intent to commit larceny. He was charged following a Nov. 16, 2019, incident in the City of Scottville.
Tottman was found in the building at 209 S. Main St., Holden’s Furniture Emporium, when the owners arrived to open the business for the day.
• Westley Badour, 22, no address given, pleaded guilty to criminal sexual conduct, third degree. He was arrested following a Jan. 23, 2019, incident involving a 15 year-old girl. The incident happened in the 4000 block of Angling Road.