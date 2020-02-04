SHERMAN TWP. — A passenger in a SUV traveling on Custer Road died as the result of an accident early Tuesday morning, according to a release from the Mason County Sheriff’s Office.
Sheriff Kim Cole stated that first responders went at 6:10 a.m. Tuesday to Custer Road north of Sugar Grove Road in Sherman Township for a crash.
Cole stated the victim was Roger Vasquez, 45, of Manistee, and he was the passenger in a 2011 Ford SUV driven by 51-year-old Todd Harland of Manistee.
Crash investigators determined a SUV traveling south on Custer Road rear-ended a farm manure spreader driven by James Shea, 47, of Custer, that was also traveling south on the road, Cole stated.
The spreader was also traveling partially on the shoulder. Following the collision, the SUV spun into the northbound lane of Custer Road and was struck by two northbound pickup trucks.
The first pickup to strike Harland’s SUV was a 2003 Ford F-150 driven by Gurden Paggeot, 58, of Scottville. It then was struck by a 2015 Chevy Silverado pickup driven by Christopher Sobaski, 60, of Free Soil.
Vasquez was pronounced dead at the scene, Cole stated.
Harland, Paggeot and Soabaski were transported to Spectrum Health Ludington Hospital by Life EMS with non-life-threatening injuries.
Assisting the sheriff’s office and Life EMS at the scene were Fountain and Custer fire departments, the medical examiner’s office and the Mason County Victim Services Unit, Cole stated.
The case remains under investigation by the sheriff’s office, Cole stated.