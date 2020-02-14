PENTWATER — As a part of its 50th year celebration, the Pentwater Service Club Thursday delivered 27 bushel baskets of food and enough cash to buy at least 24 more to the Pentwater Community Food Bank, a ministry of the First Baptist Church of Pentwater.
“What a great way for the (club) to celebrate its 50th Anniversary, by helping those in need with such a grand display of generosity toward the people of Pentwater,” said the Rev. Mark Lillie, pastor of the First Baptist Church.
Lillie said the food bank has steadily seen its client base rise as the number of people in need has risen.
“It’s a beautiful thing when an organization like the (club) steps up like this to meet one of our community’s most pressing needs,” Lillie added.
“The (club) celebrated its 50th anniversary last month and, as part of that milestone, decided to help replenish food stocks at the Pentwater Community Food Bank,” said John Faas, club treasurer and instigator of the program.
Faas said the club plans other 50th anniversary projects, including the Pentwater Community Gardens, the planning for which is already underway, which will be available to Pentwater Area residents in time for the upcoming vegetable planting season.
The Pentwater Service Club is an organization of volunteers that strives through its many projects to improve the quality of life for the people of the greater pentwater area. Those interested in the club should visit the club’s website at www.serviceclub.org or its Facebook Page at https://www.facebook.com/Pentwater-Service-Club-284536781720382.
Interested persons can also attend one of the club’s meetings, which are held at 11:30 a.m. on Thursdays at the Pentwater School Library, September through May, of each year.